Algeria begins to cancel air services agreement with UAE

07-02-2026 | 10:44
Algeria begins to cancel air services agreement with UAE
Algeria begins to cancel air services agreement with UAE

Algeria has begun the process of cancelling its air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates, signed in Abu Dhabi in May 2013, state media said on Saturday.

It gave no immediate reason for the move, but Algerian media outlets have strongly criticized the UAE in recent months, accusing it of attempting to sow regional discord.

"Algeria has initiated procedures to terminate the air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates, signed in Abu Dhabi on 13 May 2013 and ratified by a presidential decree dated 30 December 2014," the North African country's state-owned radio said.

"Under Article 22 of the agreement, the Emirati side must be formally notified of the termination through diplomatic channels. The Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will also be notified to undertake the necessary procedures within the organization."

There was no immediate comment from the UAE.



Reuters
 

