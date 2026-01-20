US-led coalition negotiating handover of al-Hawl camp: Syrian sources

Middle East News
20-01-2026 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-led coalition negotiating handover of al-Hawl camp: Syrian sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US-led coalition negotiating handover of al-Hawl camp: Syrian sources

Three informed Syrian sources said on Tuesday that the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS is negotiating the handover of al-Hawl camp, where civilians linked to the group are being held, to Syrian authorities.

One source, a Syrian official, said the talks focus on a smooth transfer of control from the Kurdish security forces who had been managing the camp, in order to prevent security risks or detainee escapes.

AFP

Middle East News

coalition

negotiating

handover

al-Hawl

camp:

Syrian

sources

LBCI Next
Israel orders Gaza families to move in first forced evacuation since ceasefire
Lavrov: Russia will continue commercial activities with Iran despite US threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-13

Syria says US-led coalition did not heed warning of possible IS infiltration

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-16

US-led coalition meets with Kurds to ease tensions with Damascus: Kurdish spokesman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-30

Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-16

Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:45

Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace

LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace

LBCI
World News
2025-11-04

Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More