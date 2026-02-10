Lebanese Army chief visits Saudi Arabia, discusses support and cooperation

Lebanon News
10-02-2026 | 11:54
High views
Lebanese Army chief visits Saudi Arabia, discusses support and cooperation
2min
Lebanese Army chief visits Saudi Arabia, discusses support and cooperation

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal visited Saudi Arabia on February 8 and 9, 2026, following an official invitation from Saudi Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed al-Ruwaili.

Haykal attended the World Defense Show, organized by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and reviewed the latest technologies in the defense and security industries.

During the visit, Haykal met his Saudi counterpart to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the Lebanese and Saudi armies in light of current challenges and regional developments. The talks also addressed preparations for an upcoming conference supporting the Lebanese Army.

Both sides stressed the need to support the Lebanese military on multiple levels, citing its role in maintaining Lebanon's security and stability and extending state authority across the country. They also highlighted the army's role in counterterrorism efforts and in preventing smuggling and drug trafficking.

Haykal expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for standing by the Lebanese Army and Lebanon amid the country's ongoing difficulties.

Haykal also visited the Lebanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, where he was received by Ambassador Ali Karanouh, who hosted a dinner in his honor and praised the military's role in safeguarding national security.

The Lebanese Army commander met with members of the Lebanese community in the kingdom and expressed appreciation for expatriates' role in supporting Lebanon.

