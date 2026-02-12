Syria defence ministry says army has taken control of Al-Tanf base after US pullout

Syria's defence ministry said on Thursday that the army had taken control of the Al-Tanf base after the withdrawal of U.S. forces deployed there as part of the coalition against the Islamic State group.



"Through coordination between the Syrian and American sides," army units have taken control of the base, "and have begun deploying along the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian" border nearby, a defence ministry statement said.



Two Syrian military sources told AFP on Wednesday that U.S. forces had withdrawn from the base to Jordan.



AFP



