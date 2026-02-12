News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria defence ministry says army has taken control of Al-Tanf base after US pullout
Middle East News
12-02-2026 | 05:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria defence ministry says army has taken control of Al-Tanf base after US pullout
Syria's defence ministry said on Thursday that the army had taken control of the Al-Tanf base after the withdrawal of U.S. forces deployed there as part of the coalition against the Islamic State group.
"Through coordination between the Syrian and American sides," army units have taken control of the base, "and have begun deploying along the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian" border nearby, a defence ministry statement said.
Two Syrian military sources told AFP on Wednesday that U.S. forces had withdrawn from the base to Jordan.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Al-Tanf
United States
Forces
Islamic State
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-16
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
World News
2025-12-16
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-04
Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-04
Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer
0
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district
0
World News
2026-01-24
US has taken oil from seized Venezuelan tankers, Trump tells NY Post
World News
2026-01-24
US has taken oil from seized Venezuelan tankers, Trump tells NY Post
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
0
Middle East News
11:59
UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mount
Middle East News
11:59
UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mount
0
World News
10:35
France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign
World News
10:35
France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign
0
Middle East News
2026-02-11
Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'
Middle East News
2026-02-11
Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
0
Lebanon News
05:23
PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge
Lebanon News
05:23
PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge
0
World News
08:35
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard
World News
08:35
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
2
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:23
PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge
Lebanon News
05:23
PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
6
World News
10:35
France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign
World News
10:35
France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign
7
World News
14:08
Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue
World News
14:08
Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue
8
World News
11:09
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
World News
11:09
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More