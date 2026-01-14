News
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun
Lebanon News
14-01-2026 | 03:45
Sources told LBCI that Egyptian and Qatari representatives will take part, alongside French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan, as well as U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa, in a meeting to be held with President Joseph Aoun.
The sources added that Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan visited Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at his residence on Tuesday evening, shortly after arriving in Beirut.
According to the information, the meetings come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Lebanon’s political and institutional situation, with discussions expected to focus on key domestic developments and the role of regional and international actors in supporting stability and advancing solutions.
