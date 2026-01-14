Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun

14-01-2026 | 03:45
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun
0min
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun

Sources told LBCI that Egyptian and Qatari representatives will take part, alongside French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan, as well as U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa, in a meeting to be held with President Joseph Aoun.

The sources added that Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan visited Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at his residence on Tuesday evening, shortly after arriving in Beirut.

According to the information, the meetings come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Lebanon’s political and institutional situation, with discussions expected to focus on key domestic developments and the role of regional and international actors in supporting stability and advancing solutions.

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Financial uncertainty: Why Lebanon's Eurobonds are soaring despite default
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Financial uncertainty: Why Lebanon's Eurobonds are soaring despite default

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel signals preparedness as Iran crisis deepens and Lebanon front stays active

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos

LBCI
Middle East News
04:56

Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists

LBCI
Middle East News
10:34

US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5

