Israel says FM Saar to attend Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting

World News
17-02-2026 | 10:35
High views
Israel says FM Saar to attend Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting
0min
Israel says FM Saar to attend Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will represent Israel at the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" later this week in Washington, his office said on Tuesday.

Saar will first attend a ministerial level U.N. Security Council meeting in New York on Wednesday, and on Thursday he "will represent Israel at the inaugural session of the Board of Peace, chaired by President Trump in Washington DC, where he will present Israel's position," Saar's office said in a statement.


AFP
 

