Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will represent Israel at the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" later this week in Washington, his office said on Tuesday.



Saar will first attend a ministerial level U.N. Security Council meeting in New York on Wednesday, and on Thursday he "will represent Israel at the inaugural session of the Board of Peace, chaired by President Trump in Washington DC, where he will present Israel's position," Saar's office said in a statement.





AFP