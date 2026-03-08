Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

Four Iranian nationals were killed in an airstrike that targeted the Ramada Plaza Beirut Raouche in the Raouche area, sources told LBCI.



The sources said the victims had entered Lebanon using documents that did not belong to them. The room where they were staying at the hotel had reportedly been booked for them by Lebanese individuals.



According to the sources, the four men were gathered in the same hotel room at the moment the strike occurred, which resulted in their deaths. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the identities of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident.