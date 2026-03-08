Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
08-03-2026 | 11:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

Four Iranian nationals were killed in an airstrike that targeted the Ramada Plaza Beirut Raouche in the Raouche area, sources told LBCI.

The sources said the victims had entered Lebanon using documents that did not belong to them. The room where they were staying at the hotel had reportedly been booked for them by Lebanese individuals.

According to the sources, the four men were gathered in the same hotel room at the moment the strike occurred, which resulted in their deaths. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the identities of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lebanon News

Iranians

killed

airstrike

Ramada

Hotel

Beirut’s

Raouche:

Sources

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

LBCI sources: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Nabi Chit in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-31

Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

Four killed in latest Iran missile attack on Israel: First responders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Health Ministry: Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills 5, injures 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Registration open for displaced Lebanese to secure social assistance

LBCI
World News
05:33

Cyprus calls for focus on Lebanese front after drone strikes on British bases

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:59

Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:37

Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburbs after warning strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon’s army enforcing state control over weapons, source tells Al Jazeera

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More