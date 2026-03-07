LBCI sources: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Nabi Chit in Bekaa

Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 02:47
High views
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI sources: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Nabi Chit in Bekaa
LBCI sources: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Nabi Chit in Bekaa

Three members of the Lebanese Army were killed in their homes during Israeli airstrikes that targeted the town of Nabi Chit, according to information obtained by LBCI.

The strikes coincided with a reported Israeli airborne operation in the area overnight, raising tensions in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

Sources told LBCI that the three soldiers were inside their homes when the air raids struck the town, resulting in their deaths. 

Lebanon News

LBCI

Lebanese

Soldiers

Killed

Israeli

Strikes

Nabi Chit

Bekaa

