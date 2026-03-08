Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

Lebanon’s Minister of Justice, Adel Nassar, confirmed that armed individuals, suspected to be affiliated with Hezbollah, intercepted journalists near the Al-Kafaat area.



Minister Nassar said he immediately contacted the Attorney General, Jamal Hajjar, and the government commissioner at the Military Court, Claude Ghanem, both of whom are following the case directly.



“The judiciary has coordinated with the security authorities to monitor the incident and take all necessary legal measures,” Nassar added.