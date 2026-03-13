News
Lebanon summons Iranian diplomat over Ramada Hotel incident and Iran's statements: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
13-03-2026 | 05:28
High views
Lebanon summons Iranian diplomat over Ramada Hotel incident and Iran’s statements: LBCI Sources
Sources told LBCI that the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, handed a written memorandum to the chargé d’affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon, Tawfiq Samadi, after summoning him to the ministry.
The memorandum included several questions, most notably regarding Iran’s claim that those targeted in the Ramada Hotel strike were Iranian diplomats and that Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry was aware of their presence, a claim the ministry says it had no knowledge of.
The Iranian side confirmed that it would provide answers to the questions. In addition, the Lebanese authorities conveyed their condemnation of what they described as Iran’s interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs, including Iranian statements praising Hezbollah for supporting Iran in the war.
The report cited recent remarks by Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who described the “axis of resistance” as part of the values of the Islamic Revolution, as well as an announcement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claiming a strike on Israel was carried out with Hezbollah’s participation.
Lebanese officials said these statements exceed diplomatic norms and constitute clear interference in the country’s internal affairs.
