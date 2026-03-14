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Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report
Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 02:59
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Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report
Israel is planning to significantly expand its ground operation in Lebanon with the aim of seizing the area south of the Litani River and dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, Axios reported, citing Israeli and U.S. officials.
The report said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump backs a major Israeli operation aimed at disarming Hezbollah, while at the same time urging Israel to limit damage to the Lebanese state and encouraging direct talks between Israel and Lebanon on a postwar arrangement.
According to Israeli officials, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had until recently sought to contain the escalation on the Lebanese front in order to remain focused on Iran. That calculation reportedly shifted on Wednesday after Hezbollah launched more than 200 missiles in a large coordinated attack alongside Iran, which fired dozens of its own projectiles.
U.S. and Israeli officials said Washington asked Israel not to target Beirut’s airport or other Lebanese state infrastructure during the planned operation. Israel agreed to spare the airport but did not commit to avoiding strikes on other state facilities, the officials added.
“Before this attack we were ready for a ceasefire in Lebanon, but after it there is no way back from a massive operation,” a senior Israeli official said.
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