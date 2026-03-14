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US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
14-03-2026 | 13:53
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US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Under U.S. pressure to move toward a diplomatic track with Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked former strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer, in coordination with Washington, with handling the effort.
According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the United States and France have initiated efforts to arrange direct meetings between Israel and Lebanon in the near future in an attempt to reach a ceasefire and agreements under which the Lebanese government would disarm Hezbollah.
The initiative aims to halt the escalation and prevent a large-scale Israeli ground operation in Lebanon.
At the same time, Tel Aviv appears to have responded to Washington’s request to refrain from attacking sensitive civilian infrastructure in Lebanon, particularly Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport and its surroundings.
Meanwhile, Israeli leaders have continued to escalate their threats toward Lebanon.
Israel’s military chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, said the war with Lebanon would be prolonged. Tens of thousands of reserve soldiers have been called up to join the fighting, and forces are being mobilized across the northern region along the border in preparation for expanding the buffer zone in southern Lebanon as part of a possible future arrangement.
The conflict has also expanded to include the destruction of bridges in southern Lebanon.
Until the battlefield picture becomes clearer, towns in northern Israel and as far south as Tel Aviv remained under fire from Hezbollah rockets overnight Saturday and throughout the day.
Israel’s Northern Command said it is putting the final touches on plans for a ground operation in Lebanon, pending approval from the political leadership.
The planned incursion appears to be part of a race against time to establish facts on the ground that could strengthen Israel’s position in any potential negotiations.
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