Israeli shells hit UN forces base in southern Lebanon

Israeli shells hit a United Nations peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon on Friday, state media reported, as Israel and Hezbollah fought their latest war.



"Israeli shells fell inside the headquarters of UNIFIL forces' Nepalese battalion, in the town of Mays al-Jabal," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported, referring to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.



UNIFIL and the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.



AFP



