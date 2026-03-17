President Aoun discusses security developments with papal envoy Paolo Borgia

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun discussed the latest developments with the Apostolic Nuncio, Paolo Borgia, who briefed him on the results of his visits to a number of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, particularly those where residents have remained despite the deteriorating security situation.



The papal envoy affirmed that Pope Leo XIV is closely following the situation in Lebanon and continues to pray for an end to the suffering of the Lebanese people and for the fighting to stop.



He also stressed that the Holy See is monitoring the conditions of displaced people and working to provide assistance to them.



President Aoun noted that the negotiating initiative aimed to halt escalation and hostilities, extend state authority across all Lebanese territory, and ensure that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese Armed Forces.