Some Israeli strikes in Lebanon may be war crimes: UN rights office

Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings, displaced people and healthcare workers in Lebanon raise concerns under international law and may amount to war crimes, the United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday.



Israel's strikes have killed at least 886 people in Lebanon and forced ⁠more than 1 million from their homes, according to Lebanese authorities.



"Israeli airstrikes have destroyed entire residential buildings in dense urban environments with multiple members of the same family, including women and children, often killed together," U.N. human rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva.



The Israeli military was not immediately available for comment on his remarks.



The U.N. human rights office called for an investigation into deadly strikes on displaced people sheltering in tents along Beirut's seafront and on a healthcare center in the town of Bint Jbeil.



"International law is very clear that deliberately attacking civilians or civilian object amounts to war crime."







Reuters