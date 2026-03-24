Sources to LBCI: Beirut Investigative Judge issues indictment decision in case of activist Ali Berro

Lebanon News
24-03-2026 | 04:42
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Sources to LBCI: Beirut Investigative Judge issues indictment decision in case of activist Ali Berro
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Sources to LBCI: Beirut Investigative Judge issues indictment decision in case of activist Ali Berro

Beirut First Investigative Judge Rola Othman has issued an indictment decision in the case of activist Ali Berro, according to information obtained by LBCI.

The judge ordered that Berro remain in detention on misdemeanor charges filed against him, while dismissing the previously filed felony charges. 

If the Public Prosecution does not appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal, the case will be referred for trial before a single criminal judge in Beirut.

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Investigative

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Indictment

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Activist

Ali Berro

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