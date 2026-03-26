Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal

The head of the indictment chamber in Beirut, Judge Kamal Nassar, has approved the release of activist Ali Berro on bail set at LBP 100 million, according to LBCI sources.



The decision came after Berri's lawyer appealed an earlier ruling by First Investigative Judge in Beirut, Rola Othman, who had denied his release, issued an indictment decision, and referred the case to a single criminal judge while keeping him in detention.