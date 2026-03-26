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Egypt pledges support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
26-03-2026 | 12:17
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Egypt pledges support for Lebanon
President Joseph Aoun met with Egypt’s foreign minister on Thursday, receiving assurances of Egypt’s full support, from its president, government, and people, for Lebanon and its citizens amid the current crisis.
Aoun welcomed any Egyptian efforts to advance the Lebanese initiative aimed at halting the war, emphasizing that Lebanon does not want to become a battleground for others’ conflicts on its soil.
The president also affirmed the unity of the Lebanese people and rejected any attempts to draw the country into civil war, expressing gratitude to Egypt for the aid it has provided to Lebanon.
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