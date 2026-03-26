Egypt pledges full support to Lebanon, steps up efforts to de-escalate tensions

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Cairo is ready to respond to Lebanon's needs and provide full political support, stressing that Egypt is intensifying diplomatic efforts to help reduce tensions.



Speaking after a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, Abdelatty said Egypt is coordinating closely with France as part of its efforts to contain the escalation.



He reaffirmed Egypt's full backing for Lebanon, its government, leadership, and people. He underscored the importance of supporting the Lebanese state and the Lebanese Army in carrying out their duties to assert state authority and sovereignty across all Lebanese territory, including ensuring that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of the state.



Abdelatty added that Egypt's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate are ongoing, noting that while no concrete outcomes have been reached so far, there is cautious optimism about the possibility of progress in the coming phase.