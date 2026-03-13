Italy announces €10 million in additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Italy has announced an additional humanitarian contribution of €10 million ($11.5 million) to help address urgent needs in Lebanon amid the ongoing crisis, according to a statement released by the British Embassy in Lebanon.



The announcement came during a meeting held at the Grand Serail in Beirut with Lebanese officials and representatives of the United Nations.



According to the statement, €2 million will be allocated to the humanitarian fund managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, while another €2 million will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The remaining €6 million will support non-governmental organizations operating in Lebanon.



In addition, a plane carrying 30 tons of humanitarian aid for displaced people is expected to arrive in Beirut next week. The shipment will include medicines, food supplies, and personal hygiene items.



The assistance will be delivered in coordination with Lebanese authorities and in partnership with U.N. agencies working in the humanitarian sector, to support ongoing efforts to provide essential services and relief to civilians affected by the conflict.



The British Embassy added that Italy reaffirmed its solidarity with Lebanon and its people and reiterated its commitment to working closely with Lebanese authorities and the United Nations to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those most in need.