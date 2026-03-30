President Aoun condemns attack on UNIFIL, offers condolences over fallen peacekeeper

President Joseph Aoun held a phone call on Monday with UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander, Diodato Abagnara, to offer condolences following the killing of an Indonesian peacekeeper.



The soldier was killed after his post in the town of Aadchit el-Qsair came under shelling, which also left another peacekeeper wounded.



Aoun reiterated his condemnation of attacks targeting peacekeeping forces operating in southern Lebanon, wishing the injured soldier a swift recovery. He also praised the sacrifices made by international troops serving within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in the south.