Judge Bitar concludes Beirut Port blast probe, refers case to top prosecutor: Report

The investigative judge in the Beirut Port explosion case, Tarek Bitar, has concluded his investigations into the case and referred the entire case to the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Jamal al-Hajjar, to provide his opinion on the merits of the case, as well as his views and requests regarding the defendants who have been interrogated since the beginning of 2025 and for whom no decision has yet been taken.



The number of defendants in the case stands at 70, according to the state-run National News Agency.