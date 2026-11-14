Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video

Lebanon News
14-11-2026 | 10:34
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Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
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Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video

A fire broke out at a camp housing displaced Syrians in the town of Bar Elias in Lebanon’s Bekaa region.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Fire

Bar Elias

Bekaa

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