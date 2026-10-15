Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

As the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) approaches the end of its mission in southern Lebanon, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix expressed optimism that discussions on the mission’s future could begin at the U.N. Security Council within the coming month.



In an exclusive interview with LBCI, Lacroix said he believes there is flexibility within the council to reach an arrangement that would prevent a security vacuum in southern Lebanon.