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Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
16-11-2026 | 05:48
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Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
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min
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Following his meetings with Lebanon’s top three leaders in Beirut, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said he would relay his findings to Washington and New York and raise them during discussions with the other 14 members of the U.N. Security Council as they consider the next phase of the United Nations’ role in Lebanon.
Waltz said it was important to see the situation on the ground firsthand, noting that he had visited Naqoura the previous day, where he met with U.N. peacekeepers. He commended their service and efforts to maintain peace and stability, noting that seven peacekeepers had been killed this year.
He added that his discussions in Lebanon also focused on the next steps in the trilateral dialogue involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the Israeli government.
Describing the initiative as historic and bold, Waltz expressed confidence that it would lead to a better future for the region.
He said the peace process enjoys bipartisan support in the United States, despite expected changes in leadership in both the House of Representatives and the Senate following the elections.
Waltz also praised the work of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and his team, as well as Lebanon’s ambassador in Washington and her team. He added that developments in Israel would help determine what coalition could emerge to move the process forward.
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