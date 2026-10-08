Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

News Bulletin Reports
08-10-2026 | 13:40
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Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
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Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, spoke to LBCI about Europe’s plans for Lebanon following the end of UNIFIL’s mandate, the proposed EU mission to support the Lebanese army and security forces, and the need for a U.N.-mandated international force. 

She also discussed Lebanon’s role in IMEC, restoring investor confidence, and the importance of reforms and the rule of law.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Kaja Kallas

EU

Lebanon

Europe

UNIFIL

IMEC

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