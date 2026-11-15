Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed stressed in an exclusive interview with LBCI that Resolution 1701 must remain the primary framework for any future arrangements in southern Lebanon.



On the health front, Mohammed said her visit to Lebanon aims to follow up on the implementation of the National Mental Health Strategy, expand its scope, and mobilize additional resources to support it.