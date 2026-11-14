Aoun: UNIFIL’s mandate must be renewed, with Resolution 1701 remaining the basis for future arrangements in southern Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun met with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to discuss the situation in southern Lebanon and the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Aoun stressed that Lebanon’s priority remains ensuring the continuation of UNIFIL’s mission and the renewal of its mandate, while remaining open to establishing an alternative mechanism under the U.N. umbrella to prevent any security vacuum.



He emphasized that U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 must remain the legal reference and basis for any future international arrangements in southern Lebanon.



Regarding the issue of placing weapons under state authority, Aoun said it must be addressed through a comprehensive approach that takes into account security, political, social, economic, humanitarian and developmental considerations.



For her part, Mohammed stressed the need to complement security and military approaches with development, humanitarian, and institutional efforts to end the suffering of local residents.