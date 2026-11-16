LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon

In an exclusive interview with LBCI, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed discussed her visit to Lebanon, the country's growing mental health needs following years of crises and conflict, and the importance of sustained international support for the government's National Mental Health Strategy.



She also addressed the future of UNIFIL and the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, stressing that southern Lebanon must not be left without an international security arrangement after the mission's mandate ends.



Q: Your visit to Lebanon is coming to an end. What was its main purpose, and what were its key outcomes?



A: This is not my first visit to Lebanon. Over the years, we have worked on several initiatives to support the country, one of which focuses on mental health. This initiative has now come to fruition through a grant supporting the government's National Mental Health Strategy.



The strategy has already been launched and is being implemented. My visit was an opportunity to see how it is taking shape, explore ways to expand its reach, mobilize additional resources and engage with the various stakeholders involved.



Q: What were the key outcomes?



A: One of the first things we need to recognize is that Lebanon has experienced significant trauma, from COVID-19 to successive conflicts and wars, while the country continues to seek peace. The recent displacement in southern Lebanon has also placed considerable stress on people's lives.



The focus is therefore on how mental health has been integrated into the primary health care system and how we can help young people, children, adolescents, women and older people cope with the psychological pressures of war. Recovery is not only physical; it is also mental.



Q: Turning to the security situation in southern Lebanon, with UNIFIL's mandate approaching its end, how does the United Nations envision continued support for stability in the south and the implementation of Resolution 1701?



A: Resolution 1701 remains paramount. It should continue to provide the framework for outcomes in Lebanon.



However, there is a decision concerning December 31, and we hope that, following his visit, Ambassador Mike Waltz will be able to see firsthand how important it is not to leave a vacuum after that date.



An arrangement must be put in place to continue providing security for the people and preserve the space needed to resolve the political crisis in the occupied part of southern Lebanon.



Q: Mental health problems have increased following the latest war between Lebanon and Israel. Based on your field engagements with affected communities and first-line responders over the past two days, how do you assess Lebanon's mental health needs, and what more needs to be done?



A: The needs are enormous. Lebanon has a 10-year mental health strategy that is already underway, but the challenge affects all communities, particularly those that have been impacted more recently.



This issue has not received sufficient attention over the years, and it is not unique to Lebanon. It is a global crisis, and countries are increasingly recognizing the need to invest in mental health.



Governments need to invest in their health systems, while the international community must provide greater support to address these needs.



During my working meetings with the Sadr Foundation in Tyre, it was evident that everyone is engaged. Foundations are involved, health workers are providing services, and the need for additional training and capacity-building is evident. However, it was equally clear that virtually every segment of society has been affected, while the response remains insufficient in scale.



We also need to see greater government investment as Lebanon improves its fiscal space. This means addressing outstanding economic challenges, including banking reforms and the ongoing work with the International Monetary Fund. The recent IMF visit was positive, although more work remains to be done.



There must also be greater support for the ministers of health and agriculture, particularly in areas such as food security. All these elements are essential to a more sustainable recovery. As I said earlier, recovery is not simply about rebuilding. It is also about healing minds and communities.



Q: In light of these growing needs, how is the United Nations working with the government and other partners to expand access to affordable and sustainable mental health services?



A: We have a very close partnership with the government, which provides technical services and an enabling environment that allows us to bring different stakeholders together.



I was very impressed by the service providers working alongside the government, including young NGOs, the World Health Organization and UNICEF, particularly in their engagement with children.



Different parts of the United Nations system, under the leadership of our Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, are supporting these efforts.



Q: Can additional financial support be expected in this regard?



A: Yes. We are here to launch an initiative supported by the Wellcome Trust, which is providing $4 million over two years.



We hope this funding will act as a catalyst for attracting additional financing. We held very productive meetings with the diplomatic community yesterday, and we hope that more partners will step forward.



There has also been support from the World Bank and other donors. Germany and the Netherlands have also contributed, but we need more support.



One of our objectives is to bring visibility to an issue that is often overlooked and not considered important enough. That is a difficult task, but it is precisely what we set out to achieve.



I believe we have succeeded in highlighting the efforts being made by different groups and constituencies across Lebanon, and we hope this initiative will help meet the needs on the ground.



Q: You have made mental health and psychosocial support a priority in humanitarian settings worldwide. What lessons from Lebanon would you take forward, and what concrete action would you like to see from international partners?



A: First, I have seen a government that takes this issue seriously. Within the Ministry of Health, the reform process has produced a clear strategy, providing a framework that allows different stakeholders to engage and operate in an enabling environment.



I have also seen numerous stakeholders come forward, including NGOs, service providers and primary health care centers. They have been able to deliver services, and it has been particularly impressive to see young people supporting one another, including through online platforms and primary health care services.



The first lesson is the importance of local solutions and sustainability, with the government providing the necessary enabling environment and communities actively involved. Young people, in particular, can play an important role in delivering these services.



Mental health remains a stigmatized issue. Society needs to understand that the mind is just as important as the body. We cannot focus only on physical wounds and illnesses while overlooking psychological suffering. Both must be addressed together.



The international community needs to provide much greater support for this enabling environment and ensure that mental health is incorporated into national health policies as an integral part of a unified health system.



This must extend to the availability of medication. Most health ministries have essential medicines lists, and we need to ask whether medicines required by mental health patients are included as essential drugs or treated as an afterthought.



Mental health must become a mainstream component of every country's health response. The international community should promote this as a standard and continue mobilizing support for health systems.



Another major gap concerns health workers, particularly the training of doctors and mental health specialists. This is an area where much more needs to be done.



We need international partners to help address this gap, but we must also engage academic institutions. Mental health should be considered as part of general practitioners' training. If it is not, we need to determine what training is available for health professionals specializing in mental health.



Addressing this requires substantial work and research, as well as funding, potentially through the education system.



Q: Your Excellency, thank you for your time and for joining us on LBCI. Is there anything else you would like to add?



A: Thank you very much, and I wish Lebanon all the very best in the coming weeks and years. Inshallah.



I think it is important to communicate that mental health care is just as important as building a hospital. There is the hardware and the software, and both go together.



It is also important to pay attention to young people. When, in a country where faith, traditions and community play such an important role, young people begin speaking about suicide, we need to ask what is breaking down.



These are important messages that I have taken away from this visit and will continue to raise.



The essential point is that Lebanon is experiencing national trauma, and that trauma has yet to be resolved. Addressing it is not only about reaching peace at the negotiating table; it is also about healing minds.