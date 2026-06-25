Lebanon’s General Security to phase out 2003 non-biometric passports

Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security announced that, as of Thursday, Lebanese passports of the 2003 non-biometric model—those with serial numbers starting with “RL”—will no longer be valid for entry into Lebanese territory.



The measure comes in light of the global adoption of biometric travel documents and the refusal by many countries to accept such passports for entry or transit procedures, in line with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



The directorate called on all Lebanese citizens holding 2003-model passports to apply to its regional offices to replace them with new biometric passports to avoid delays or travel obstacles.



It also announced that as of October 1, 2026, the use of 2003-model passports inside Lebanon will be discontinued, and holders will not be allowed to leave the country using them.



For inquiries or more information, citizens can contact the Call Center at 1717 or visit the General Security website and official social media platforms.



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