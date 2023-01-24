Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

Middle East
2023-01-24 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of economic recovery in the world's second largest economy, China, and smaller interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

The Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror US monetary policy changes.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year. OPEC also forecast a rebound in Chinese demand.

The benchmark index (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia added 0.3 percent, lifted by gains in materials, financial and energy sector stocks, with oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) continuing its gains since Monday, rising 0.6 percent. The world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE), rose 0.8 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) rose 0.6 percent, ending its four session losing streak, with the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) surging 2.7 percent and real estate developer Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) rising 1.3 percent.

The developer said on Monday that the first phase Of 'The Sustainable City – Yas Island' was sold out within 24 hours, generating over 1 billion dirhams in sales.

Dubai's benchmark index (.DFMGI) bounced back from two sessions of losses, rising 0.4 percent. The index was lifted by gains in financial and real estate stocks, with Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) up 2.2 percent and Mashreqbank climbing 3.1 percent, while real estate heavyweight Emaar properties (EMAR.DU) added 0.3 percent.

The Qatari index (.QSI) rose 0.7 percent, extending its rally since Thursday, with almost all its constituent stocks gaining.

Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) continued its gains with a 2.3 percent rise and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB.QA) rose 1.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) climbed 1.6 percent, continuing its rally since Wednesday.

"The Egyptian stock market continued to see a surge in investments from international traders", said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"The index could maintain its uptrend as the country continues to secure financing deals from international institutions".

Egypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to fund its trading, including imports of energy products and essential commodities.

Middle East

Gulf

Market

Stock

Middle East

China

Optimism

Demand

Economy

US

Federal

Reserve

Monetary

Policy

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

United Arab Emirates

LBCI Next
Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7 percent
US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-20

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Most Gulf markets fall on economic downturn concerns: Qatar up

LBCI
Middle East
04:29

Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7 percent

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-20

Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:04

Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port

LBCI
Middle East
09:01

Netanyahu flies to Jordan for surprise meeting with king

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

LBCI
Middle East
06:54

Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Sports
08:32

NBA roundup: 24/1/23

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A look into FPM-Hezbollah current relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app