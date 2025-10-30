Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning

Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that testing of the U.S. nuclear arsenal would ensure it actually "functions properly," but did not elaborate on what type of tests President Donald Trump had ordered.



"It's an important part of American national security to make sure that this nuclear arsenal we have actually functions properly, and that's part of a testing regime," Vance told reporters at the White House when asked about Trump's social media post on ordering nuclear tests.



He added that the president's statement "speaks for itself."



AFP



