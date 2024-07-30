CENTCOM destroys Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen

2024-07-30 | 00:53
CENTCOM destroys Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen
CENTCOM destroys Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday its forces successfully destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen in the past 24 hours.

"It was determined this weapon presented an imminent threat to US coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM's statement added.

