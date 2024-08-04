Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack

Middle East News
2024-08-04 | 03:20
High views
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
0min
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir announced from the attack site in Holon that thousands of weapons have been distributed to citizens. 

He urged residents "to carry and use the weapons."

This statement follows a stabbing attack on Sunday in a Tel Aviv suburb, where one woman was killed and three others were seriously wounded.

Middle East News

Israel

Itamar Ben Gvir

Tel Aviv

Attack

Holon

Weapons

Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
One killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv
