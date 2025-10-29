News
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
News Bulletin Reports
29-10-2025
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel views the U.S. warning to Lebanon to speed up Hezbollah’s disarmament — even if phrased diplomatically — as providing justification for its heightened military actions and the strengthening of its forces along the northern border.
Intelligence reports indicate that Hezbollah has strengthened its infrastructure across multiple areas and now possesses more than 10,000 rockets. Tel Aviv said the border with Lebanon is experiencing unprecedented tension since the ceasefire took effect.
The Israeli Northern Command is facing growing concerns among residents of settlements near the Lebanese border over the possibility of a sudden escalation. Some residents have called for evacuation, prompting the military command to reassure local officials and residents and urge them to remain in their homes.
It said the army is capable of securing the border and confronting Hezbollah, adding that it seeks to maintain what it described as a policy of enforcing the ceasefire, disarming Hezbollah and deploying the Lebanese Army in the area.
The Israeli army last week concluded large-scale military exercises simulating potential scenarios involving Lebanon. The Northern Command announced that training will continue to ensure high readiness for any developments as Israel awaits the outcome of U.S. pressure conveyed to Lebanon by Morgan Ortagus.
