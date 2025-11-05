Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

Banking sources told LBCI that a positive atmosphere prevailed during the meeting between the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon and the Association of Banks. The two sides reportedly agreed on several key points, including:



* Defining the crisis as systemic, meaning that the solution must encompass the entire sector rather than target specific banks.



* Establishing a unified framework for restructuring, in cooperation with the firm Ancura, to address existing flaws.



* Avoiding the write-off of bank capital, instead supporting gradual recapitalization to protect the sector and depositors while stimulating the economy.



According to the same sources, the governor informed the banks that during his meetings in Washington, the U.S. side insisted on the need to coordinate closely with the IMF to ensure the sector’s stability and its ability to confront the growing cash economy.