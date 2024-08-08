Yemen's Houthis say retaliation for Israel port strike's 'inevitable'

Middle East News
2024-08-08 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis say retaliation for Israel port strike&#39;s &#39;inevitable&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis say retaliation for Israel port strike's 'inevitable'

The leader of Yemen's Houthis said Thursday that retaliation for an Israeli strike on a port under the control of the Iran-backed rebels was inevitable.

The response to the July 20 attack that targeted fuel storage tanks in Hodeida harbor is "inevitable and will come," Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech, adding that the battle with Israel was "at its zenith."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Retaliation

Israel

Strike

Iran

LBCI Next
Tunisian President dismisses Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani: Statement
Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Iran's Khamenei orders 'direct strike' on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing, NYT reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06

Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:57

Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status

LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

Saudi king allows cabinet to meet without him or crown prince

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32

Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16

Netanyahu apologizes for October 7 attacks, vows 'decisive victory' over Hamas in recent interview

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:01

UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-26

US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-16

Iraqi Islamic Resistance and Houthis conduct joint naval operations in Mediterranean

LBCI
World News
05:46

Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:09

Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?

LBCI
Middle East News
14:27

Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More