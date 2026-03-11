Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut

11-03-2026 | 06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut

The Lebanese Army announced that a specialized army unit removed an unexploded guided aerial bomb from a building in the area of Aisha Bakkar in Beirut.

The bomb was discovered after the building was struck during Israeli attacks on Lebanon. The army said the device was safely transported from the site and will be handled and dismantled in a secure location.

Lebanon News

Lebanese Army

Bomb

Building

Beirut

Aisha Bakkar

Israeli army says begun new 'wide-scale' strikes across Iran, in Beirut
Pope Leo laments death of civilians, children in Iran war
