Syria state media reports 'Israeli' attack on Homs province

Middle East News
2024-10-09 | 19:02
Syria state media reports 'Israeli' attack on Homs province
Syria state media reports 'Israeli' attack on Homs province

Syrian state media reported an Israeli attack in central Homs province early Thursday after an Israeli strike hit the country's south the previous day.

"An Israeli attack" targeted an industrial area in the town of Hassia, around 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the city of Homs, state news agency SANA said, adding that "initial information" indicated the attack targeted a "car factory," reporting material damage.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

Homs

Attack

