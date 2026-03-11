Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting

A senior Israeli official has indicated that the current direction is toward significantly expanding military operations in Lebanon, according to journalist Amal Shehadeh.



Speaking about the latest developments, Shehadeh said that an ongoing security meeting is being held by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation in Lebanon, with discussions focusing on a major expansion of military operations.



She added that Israel has also warned the Lebanese state that it must take action against Hezbollah during the ongoing war. Otherwise, the Lebanese state infrastructure could be included among Israel’s bombing targets.