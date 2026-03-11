News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Sabe'e
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 16:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
A senior Israeli official has indicated that the current direction is toward significantly expanding military operations in Lebanon, according to journalist Amal Shehadeh.
Speaking about the latest developments, Shehadeh said that an ongoing security meeting is being held by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation in Lebanon, with discussions focusing on a major expansion of military operations.
She added that Israel has also warned the Lebanese state that it must take action against Hezbollah during the ongoing war. Otherwise, the Lebanese state infrastructure could be included among Israel’s bombing targets.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Next
MEA says flights operating normally
Hezbollah says targeted north Israel with 'dozens of rockets' in new operation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
US embassy in Beirut urges Americans to leave Lebanon amid volatile security situation
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
US embassy in Beirut urges Americans to leave Lebanon amid volatile security situation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-12
Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-12
Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
17:55
17 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:55
17 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
17:47
MEA says flights operating normally
Lebanon News
17:47
MEA says flights operating normally
0
Lebanon News
16:09
Hezbollah says targeted north Israel with 'dozens of rockets' in new operation
Lebanon News
16:09
Hezbollah says targeted north Israel with 'dozens of rockets' in new operation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:34
Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron
World News
12:34
Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Lebanese Ministry of Education announces closure of public schools, advises private institutions to avoid in-person classes this week
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Lebanese Ministry of Education announces closure of public schools, advises private institutions to avoid in-person classes this week
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:28
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
Lebanon News
16:28
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
2
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
3
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
5
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
15:30
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:30
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
8
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More