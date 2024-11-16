News
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Iran 'categorically' denies envoy's meeting with Musk
Middle East News
2024-11-16 | 05:32
Iran 'categorically' denies envoy's meeting with Musk
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei Saturday "categorically" denied The New York Times report on Tehran's United Nations envoy meeting with US tech billionaire Elon Musk, state media reported.
In an interview with state news agency IRNA, Baghaei was reported as "categorically denying such a meeting" and expressing "surprise at the coverage of the American media in this regard".
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Elon Musk
UN
Tehran
Esmaeil Baghaei
Next
Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll reaches 43,799
Previous
