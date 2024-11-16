Iran 'categorically' denies envoy's meeting with Musk

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei Saturday "categorically" denied The New York Times report on Tehran's United Nations envoy meeting with US tech billionaire Elon Musk, state media reported.



In an interview with state news agency IRNA, Baghaei was reported as "categorically denying such a meeting" and expressing "surprise at the coverage of the American media in this regard".

AFP