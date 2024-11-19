News
Sirens sound in central Israel after projectiles launched from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-11-19 | 02:32
Sirens sound in central Israel after projectiles launched from Lebanon
Sirens were activated in central Israel on Tuesday after around five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the Israeli army said.
"Following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Dan, Sharon, and Menashe [central Israel], approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some projectiles were intercepted, fallen projectiles were identified," the army said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Sirens
Israel
Army
Projectiles
Lebanon
