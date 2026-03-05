President Macron, Speaker Berri discuss Israeli strikes on Lebanon, urgent need for assistance

Lebanon News
05-03-2026 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Macron, Speaker Berri discuss Israeli strikes on Lebanon, urgent need for assistance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Macron, Speaker Berri discuss Israeli strikes on Lebanon, urgent need for assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a phone call during which they discussed the escalating situation resulting from Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the latest developments in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including the evacuation of residents, which they said poses a real danger to the country.

Berri indicated that he presented several proposals to the French president aimed at halting the situation. Macron, for his part, expressed strong interest in the proposals and reaffirmed his readiness to conduct the necessary contacts and send assistance to Lebanon as quickly as possible.

Lebanon News

Macron,

Speaker

Berri

discuss

Israeli

strikes

Lebanon,

urgent

assistance

LBCI Next
Aoun appeals to Macron to prevent attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Middle East Airlines says flights continuing despite rumors
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

President Aoun, Speaker Berri discuss security situation and support for southern villages

LBCI
World News
2026-02-28

France's Macron calls for urgent meeting of UN security council on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-29

Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-27

President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:07

Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-26

At least 25 killed in jihadist attacks in northeast Nigeria

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Bekaa villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-02

Lebanon ministers approve ban on Hezbollah’s military role, sparking cabinet debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-15

Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
04:47

Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More