President Macron, Speaker Berri discuss Israeli strikes on Lebanon, urgent need for assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a phone call during which they discussed the escalating situation resulting from Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the latest developments in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including the evacuation of residents, which they said poses a real danger to the country.



Berri indicated that he presented several proposals to the French president aimed at halting the situation. Macron, for his part, expressed strong interest in the proposals and reaffirmed his readiness to conduct the necessary contacts and send assistance to Lebanon as quickly as possible.