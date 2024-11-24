Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 08:49
High views
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

Former Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz accused the Lebanese government of allowing Hezbollah to operate unchecked, stating, "The Lebanese government is giving Hezbollah a free hand, and the time has come to act decisively against its assets."  

Gantz emphasized the need for a robust Israeli response to Hezbollah's activities, calling for targeted actions against the group's infrastructure and resources in Lebanon. 

