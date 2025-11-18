Saudi prince says murder of journalist Khashoggi was 'huge mistake'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was a "huge mistake" as the leader met with Donald Trump at the White House.



Trump described Khashoggi as "extremely controversial," adding "a lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about, whether you like him or didn't like him, things happened, but he (the prince) knew nothing about it."



Prince Mohammed said of the murder -- by Saudi agents -- "it's painful and it's a huge mistake, and we are doing our best that this doesn't happen again."



AFP