Lebanon's Culture Ministry on Saturday dismissed as false a social media interview in which a former lawmaker alleged the presence of suspicious materials belonging to political parties inside the ancient Baalbek Citadel.



In a statement, the ministry said the claims were “completely baseless and unrelated to reality,” stressing that the only forces inside the UNESCO-listed site are Lebanese security agencies tasked with protecting it.



The ministry also noted that the Baalbek site carries the Blue Shield emblem and has been placed on the list of enhanced protection under the Second Protocol of the Hague Convention, underscoring its safeguarded status.



The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information about Lebanon’s archaeological sites, which it affirmed remain free of any illicit or suspicious materials.