Kurd-led fighters say moved into parts of east Syria evacuated by army
Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 11:27
Kurd-led fighters say moved into parts of east Syria evacuated by army
Kurdish-led fighters, who already controlled most of northeastern Syria, said Friday they had moved into eastern areas formerly held by the government as Syrian troops withdrew.
"To protect our people, our Deir Ezzor Military Council fighters were deployed in Deir Ezzor city and west of the Euphrates River," the Arab-majority council affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Kurd
Fighters
Syria
Evacuation
Army
0
Middle East News
13:18
Syrian FM denounces plan to 'divide' region
Middle East News
13:18
Syrian FM denounces plan to 'divide' region
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
0
Middle East News
12:34
Iran sending 'message' by ramping up enriched uranium production, says IAEA chief
Middle East News
12:34
Iran sending 'message' by ramping up enriched uranium production, says IAEA chief
0
Middle East News
12:01
Iran FM says will continue to support Syria 'with whatever is needed'
Middle East News
12:01
Iran FM says will continue to support Syria 'with whatever is needed'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Minister Hamie says government will fulfill its duties across Lebanon regarding damages from Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Minister Hamie says government will fulfill its duties across Lebanon regarding damages from Israeli aggression
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Gaza civil defense says 29 dead after Israeli strikes near northern hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Gaza civil defense says 29 dead after Israeli strikes near northern hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
10:07
Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing
Lebanon News
10:07
Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing
3
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
6
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
7
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
8
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
