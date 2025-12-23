Lebanon updates fuel prices

Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the prices of 95- and 98-octane fuel decreased by LBP 24,000, while diesel prices fell by LBP 17,000. The price of gas, however, increased by LBP 15,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,384,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,424,000  

- Diesel: LBP 1,280,000 

- Gas canister: LBP 1,184,000

