Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
23-12-2025 | 02:25
Lebanon updates fuel prices
On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the prices of 95- and 98-octane fuel decreased by LBP 24,000, while diesel prices fell by LBP 17,000. The price of gas, however, increased by LBP 15,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,384,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,424,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,280,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,184,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Diesel
Prices
Gas
