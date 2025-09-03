Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: 'It'll happen again'

03-09-2025 | 14:53
Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: &#39;It&#39;ll happen again&#39;
Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: 'It'll happen again'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday vowed to keep up strikes targeting drug cartels after Washington said it destroyed a boat in the Caribbean allegedly belonging to a Venezuelan gang.

President Donald Trump "blew it up and it'll happen again. Maybe it's happening right now," Rubio told reporters in Mexico City.

AFP

