Hamas condemns Israel's 'aggression' on Houthi allies in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-12-26 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas condemns Israel&#39;s &#39;aggression&#39; on Houthi allies in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas condemns Israel's 'aggression' on Houthi allies in Yemen

The Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned Israel's strikes on the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday, calling it an aggression against its ally.

"Hamas condemns the brutal terrorist aggression carried out by the Zionist enemy against our brothers from Yemen, targeting civilian sites including Sana'a airport and the port of Al Hudaydah", the group said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Hamas

Yemen

Strikes

Israel

Houthis

LBCI Next
Israeli Security Minister enters Al-Aqsa mosque compound 'in prayer' for Gaza hostages
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:48

Israeli army confirms strikes on 'military sites' held by Houthis in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-19

Hamas says Israeli strikes in Yemen ‘dangerous development’

LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Israeli strikes on Yemen kill three: Houthi rebels

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Israeli strikes target Sana'a International Airport and other Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

WHO chief says he is safe after Sana'a airport bombardment

LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Israeli strikes on Yemen kill three: Houthi rebels

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06

ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July

LBCI
World News
2024-10-02

Danish police investigate explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-07

Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More